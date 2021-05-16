Thomas Tuchel bemoans handball decision in Chelsea’s FA Cup final loss

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted his frustration at VAR after a potential handball in the build up to Youri Tieleman’s goal was missed by the officials.

Leicester City were crowned as FA Cup champions in front of 21,000 fans at Wembley Stadium, thanks to a stunning strike from Tieleman that found the right top corner of Chelsea’s goal in the 63rd minute.

However, there was a potential handball from Leicester’s Ayoze Perez in the build up to the goal, bu VAR deemed that there was no infringement, leading Tuchel to air his frustrations to the BBC after the game.

A tough one to take. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 16, 2021

“The players said straight away it was a handball. So now for the second game in a row there was a handball against us, and VAR is not interfering,” Tuchel said.

“Against Arsenal there was one on the line, and again today, and they are very decisive. I’m not an expert in handball any more, I don’t know when it’s handball or not.

“I don’t know any more when they need to punish it or it’s OK to play with the hand.”

To make matters worse for the Blues’ boss, Chelsea had a late equaliser disallowed when VAR deemed Ben Chilwell to have been offside moments before the defender but the ball in the back of the net.

While Tuchel didn’t claim that VAR was incorrect in deeming Chilwell to be offside, the Chelsea boss did feel that his side deserved to beat Leicester in the cup final.

“We were unlucky. But there’s never any guarantee you’ll end up with a trophy. I think we would have deserved to win but we have to accept defeat,” Tuchel commented.

‘We have to take the pain forward.’

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta was also speaking after his side’s loss at Wembley, and urged his teammates to take the pain from Saturday’s game into their upcoming Champions League final against Manchester City.

“We have two weeks in front of us where everything is in our hands. We are in a great opportunity to play in a final in the Champions League. We have to go with everything,” Azpilicueta said.

💬 @CesarAzpi: “It hurts a lot, but now we have two weeks in front of us where everything is in our hands.” pic.twitter.com/Sge9e4g6kH — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 15, 2021

“This pain and disappointment we have to take it forward and change it and hopefully on 29 May we are all happy.”

There is no shortage of crucial games for Chelsea in the coming weeks, as they face Leicester again on Tuesday, where a win would go a long way in securing their place in the Premier League’s top four.

