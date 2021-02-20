Thomas Tuchel calls out Chelsea winger after Southampton draw

Share and Enjoy !

Thomas Tuchel has criticised Callum Hudson-Odoi’s attitude after Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Chelsea were unable to beat struggling Southampton, who managed to end their run of six straight defeats across all competitions with a draw against the Londoners.

The visitors were trailing at the break after a goal from Takumi Minamino, despite controlling possession for large swathes of the game.

Hudson-Odoi was brought on for Tammy Abraham at half time, but Tuchel sent the 20-year-old back to the bench after playing for just 30 minutes.

‘I was not happy with his attitude’

The Chelsea manager was speaking to BT Sport after the game and explained that he was not happy with Hudson-Odoi’s attitude.

“We had all the chances and all possibilities to take the win, it would have been deserved, sometimes in football you concede one chance and they score.

“I am not concerned about Tammy Abraham, it was not about the injury, it was hard for him to show his quality. He could not put his stamp in this game so we changed the formation.

“We brought in Callum Hudson-Odoi but I was not happy with his attitude, energy and counter-pressing. I took him off and we demand 100%, I feel he is not in the right shape to help us.

“It was a hard decision but tomorrow it is forgotten and he has all possibilities to start against Atletico Madrid. It is always a big week so it is mixed feelings at the moment, it will not be easier to score against Atletico,” Tuchel said.

Chelsea missed the opportunity to consolidate their position in the top four with the disappointing draw, with both West Ham and Liverpool able to leapfrog them in the Premier League table should they win their next games.

The Blues’ attention will move away from the Premier League for the time being as they prepare to take on Atletico Madrid in a first leg clash in the Champions League on Tuesday.

