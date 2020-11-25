 Close sidebar

‘Thank you Diego’ The world pays tribute to Maradona

by Eoin Harte

Tributes are being paid to Diego Maradona after the Argentine football legend passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60.

Match of the Day host and former England international Gary Lineker was among the many leading lights of football to mourn the passing of Maradona.

“Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died. By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego,” Lineker said through his Twitter account.

Fellow football legend Pele offered condolences to Maradona’s family members when learning of his passing.

“What sad news. I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend. There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to his family members. One day, I hope we can play football together in the sky,” the Brazilian said on Twitter.

Many football clubs across the world have paid tribute to Diego, including his former club Barcelona.

Maradona also famously played for Napoli, where many believed he reached the peak of his professional career. He played exceptional football for the Italian club but the tweet below shows he did far more than that for the people of Naples.

Rest in peace, Diego Maradona.

