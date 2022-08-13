Teddy Sheringham recalls drunken fight with Roy Keane on minibus

Teddy Sheringham has recalled a drunken fight between him and former Manchester United team mate Roy Keane on a minibus after a night out.

Sheringham and Keane were well acquainted with one another by 1998, as they had been Man United team mates for over a year, while they also spent a year playing with each other at Nottingham Forest.

As far as Sheringham was aware, he and Keane shared a good relationship with one another, although after a particular night out that was certainly no longer the case, as the Irishman took aim at his English team mate.

The falling out has been recounted by Sheringham in an extract from Matt Dickinson’s book ‘1999: Manchester United, the Treble and All That’ which has been published in The Times.

Teddy Sheringham on his fight with Roy Keane.

“All pretty pissed, not overly, but had a few drinks, not smashed pissed. All in a minibus coming back to where we got picked up from. I’m sitting behind the driver, Keany was next to the driver,” Sheringham explained.

“Steve Bruce is next to me [the former United defender still lived in the area], [Gary] Pallister, Denis [Irwin], a couple of others in there. Bit of banter flying about in the car.

“All of a sudden, Keany said, ‘Why don’t you f*** off back to London in your f***ing red Ferrari and your penthouse?’ ” Sheringham recalls. “I went ‘Eh?’ And he says, ‘Yeah, f*** off back to London.’ ”

The row quickly escalated. “I’m like, ‘Are you coming for me, Keany? Why are you coming for me, you Paddy? F***ing what?’ And he went ‘f*** off’, and he goes on ‘f***ing red Ferrari, penthouse.’

“And then he jumped round, still with his bad leg, got me by the tie, pulled me towards him, grappling with him. Suddenly everyone’s going ‘what’s going on?’ and pulling us apart.” The rest of the players had to stop a brawl erupting in the minibus.”

Back from break to open box of these. English football’s greatest season – and slices of English/Mancunian life – retold with help from Beckham, ⁦@GNev2⁩, Yorke, ⁦@vancole9⁩, Sheringham, ⁦@Pschmeichel1⁩, Scholes and many more. Out Aug 18 https://t.co/FvImH8bIcX pic.twitter.com/BQkRXBuOBE — Matt Dickinson (@DickinsonTimes) August 3, 2022

A frosty relationship between the two ensued.

Sheringham expected another fight between Keane and himself to break out the following day in training, although the Cork man didn’t say a word to him.

In fact, Keane didn’t speak to Sheringham for the next three and half years the two spent at Man United together, much to the Englishman’s disappointment as he was very fond of the Irishman before their falling out.

Despite the fight and ensuing cold shoulder treatment he received from Keane, Sheringham regards the former Man United captain as the key figure in that historic treble winning season.

