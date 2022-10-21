Steven Gerrard sacked by Aston Villa after 11 months in charge

Steven Gerrard has been sacked by Aston Villa after the club’s dreadful 3-0 defeat to Fulham on Thursday night.

Having taken over as Aston Villa manager just 11 months ago, Gerrard’s time with the club has come to an unceremonious end, as his departure was announced soon after the heavy loss to Fulham.

Aston Villa released a short statement at 10.45pm on Thursday night in which it announced that Gerrard would leave his role at the club with immediate effect.

A club spokesman said, “We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.”

Steven Gerrard admitted he was in a very difficult position.

Gerrard admitted that his position was in danger at the post-match press conference after the loss to Fulham and accepted that fans were frustrated with his team’s performances.

“I’ve been sending messages to the fans for the last few weeks because I certainly share their frustration and their pain,” Gerrard said.

“I’m someone who is honest. I know that they’re not enjoying it at the moment – I’m certainly not – so we’ll see what happens moving forward. But you know and I know I’m in a very difficult position right now.”

Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that Head Coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 20, 2022

A dismal start to the season has prompted change.

Aston Villa are currently in 17th place in the Premier League table, although they are level on points with Wolves in 18th place and are certainly heading towards a relegation battle on their current trajectory.

Having won just two of their 11 Premier League fixtures this season, in which they suffered six losses, those in charge at Villa Park have decided that new leadership is needed moving forward.

Gerrard’s managerial career got off to a positive start as he led Rangers to a Scottish Premiership title in 2021, but his return to the Premier League has not gone to plan.

