Steven Gerrard defends Rangers fans for celebrating outside of Ibrox

Steven Gerrard has defended Rangers fans after they gathered in their thousands to celebrate as the club closed in on the Scottish Premiership title.

While the Rangers boss stressed the importance of abiding by Scotland’s coronavirus restrictions, he argued that it was only normal for supporters to be emotional with the end of their league title drought in sight.

Gerrard was speaking to Sky Sports about the Rangers players’ and supporters’ celebrations, saying he understood the emotional scenes on display.

Rangers’ players ran to the corner of Ibrox to celebrate with the fans congregating outside the ground after moving a step closer to sealing the Scottish Premiership title with a 3-0 win against St Mirren. pic.twitter.com/LX5ARdIxcq — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 6, 2021

“I have got to let the players enjoy this. It’s been a journey of ups and downs, I’ve only been part of it for three years, but for the past 10 years these fans, ex-players, staff have been through everything,” Gerrard said.

“It’s only normal that people want to enjoy themselves. The priority is that people stay safe and respect the guidelines and rules, but there is another side where you have to realise what these people have been through.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be in this position, now we’ve got to go and finish the job off.”

Thousands of Rangers fans broke lockdown rules to gather outside Ibrox to welcome the team ahead of their Scottish Premiership match with St Mirren as they close in on their first league title for 10 years. pic.twitter.com/hR6N6zQ0pM — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 6, 2021

‘The club is their life’

Following Rangers 3-0 win against Motherwell at Ibrox Stadium, members of the squad ran to the corner of the stadium where they could see supporters celebrating outside.

While the former Liverpool legend again stressed that supporters’ safety is the priority, he understood why his players wanted to share the moment with fans.

“This is an emotional time. You’ve got to remember these fans are still buying season tickets, passes to RangersTV, memorabilia – they love the club, the club is their life,” Gerrard commented.

📸 GALLERY: Rangers 3-0 St Mirren 👉 Check out the full gallery: https://t.co/fvlGVFk2UM pic.twitter.com/9HmF25mjTd — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) March 6, 2021

“The players have to respect that, and you cannot turn a blind eye to or disrespect that. I totally understand why the players wanted to go to the corner, but at the same time the priority is the fans’ safety.

“We want to remain humble and continue to focus on what’s left this season and keep doing well, but you’ve got to realise that when you are inside this, it’s only normal that people will get emotional.”

Should Celtic fail to beat Dundee United tomorrow afternoon, Rangers will be crowned as Scottish league champions for the first time since 2011.

