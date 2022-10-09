Stephen Kenny reacts to Ireland’s ‘exciting’ Euro 2024 qualifying group

Stephen Kenny has remained positive in the face of Ireland’s tough Euro 2024 qualifying group, focusing on the “exciting” games in store for his team.

Ireland have their work cut out for them, as they will have to finish ahead of one of the Netherlands or France in order to directly qualify for Euro 2024.

There is still a chance that Ireland will qualify for the play-offs, although they will be at the mercy of results in other groups as each team’s fate is decided by how many countries who were ranked ahead of them in the Nations League qualify directly.

As a result, it is irrelevant if Ireland finish third or fourth in their qualifying group, with the top two spots all that matter.

Stephen Kenny on Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifying group.

Kenny acknowledged that Ireland were unfortunate to be placed in a group with two quality teams like the Netherlands and France, but noted that his team would get the chance to play in some highly-anticipated matches.

“I think it’s fair to say that nobody wanted France as a second seed,” Kenny said.

“They wouldn’t have been second seed very often, I’m sure. But listen, it’s a tough group but some very exciting games obviously.

“I’m looking forward to playing France home and away, Holland home and away, Greece home and away and Gibraltar likewise. It’s a group where teams could take points off each other for sure.”

“It’s a tough group but they’re very exciting games and a challenge we’ll look forward to…” Ireland manager Stephen Kenny on the @EURO2024 draw ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/uOhunniNvT — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 9, 2022

‘In order to finish in the top two we have to achieve something extraordinary.’

Kenny, very much aware of just how difficult it will be for Ireland to finish in the top two, stressed that it will still be his side’s goal to do just that.

“In order to finish in the top two we have to achieve something extraordinary and it has to be our ambition to do that. We’ve shown a capacity to do that obviously with the games against Portugal home and away,” Kenny commented.

“The ability to get results against Portugal, Serbia, Scotland and we even played well recently against Belgium. So we can take encouragement from these performances when we go against France and Holland, and Greece.

“There are only eight games, and it’s not like the World Cup where we had three games in six days. In one window we had to play Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia within six days, which was a real tough, physical challenge.

“In some windows we’ve only got one game and in others two. So we can put absolute focus on the games and no game is more important than the other. They’re all equally important and we have to get ourselves ready for that.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Republic of Ireland, stephen kenny