Stephanie Roche baffled by ‘ludicrous’ Czech Republic VAR penalty

Republic of Ireland international Stephanie Roche has questioned the “ludicrous” VAR decision which saw the Czech Republic awarded a penalty against Croatia.

Czech Republic star Patrik Schick scored his third goal of Euro 2020 from a penalty after a VAR decision deemed that Dejan Lovren had fouled him when the pair collided in the box.

Although Schick was left with a bloody nose after Lovren’s elbow made contact with his face, Roche argued on RTE that the Croatian defender had done nothing wrong when heading the ball clear from a cross.

Stephanie Roche: ‘It’s never a penalty.’

“It’s never a penalty is it? Let’s be honest, I think anyone that’s ever played football knows that you need to use your arms for leverage and he doesn’t even throw his arm,” Roche said.

“It’s not like it’s a reckless jump and he throws his arm towards him. Obviously you can see Schick is hurt – he’s in pain and he’s bleeding.

“But I feel for Lovren because for me, it’s never a penalty. Even when it went to get checked you maybe thought, ‘We’ve seen dubious VAR decisions in the Premier League this year.’

“I just think it’s ludicrous. It’s never a penalty and as I said, Croatia can feel hard done by.”

The use of VAR at Euro 2020.

As Roche referenced, many VAR decisions in the Premier League have been met with disbelief and exasperation, resulting in large swathes of fans calling for the system to be removed.

However, the use of VAR at Euro 2020 has been much more well received compared to in the Premier League, which led to Gary Neville to question why the technology is used so poorly in England.

The Premier Leagues use of VAR has made me doubt it. Watching this tournament makes me realise we’ve overcomplicated it , mis-used it and thought we knew better than tournaments and countries that had used it before us . Used correctly It can work and not intrude on the game ! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 15, 2021

“The Premier League’s use of VAR has made me doubt it,” Neville tweeted.

“Watching this tournament makes me realise we’ve over-complicated it, misused it and thought we knew better than tournaments and countries that had used it before us. Used correctly it can work and not intrude on the game.”

While the reception to VAR has been largely positive so far in Euro 2020, Lovren’s foul appears to be the exception in this case.

