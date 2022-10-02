Football world in ‘state of shock’ after stadium tragedy in Indonesia

Fifa has described the football world as being in a “state of shock” after at least 174 people were killed in a stampede at a match in Indonesia.

A riot broke out at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, Indonesia after the meeting of Arema and Persebaya Surabaya in a top-flight professional football game.

Thousands of Arema supporters are understood to have stormed the pitch after their team suffered their first home defeat to their rivals in 23 years and threw bottles and other objects at players and officials.

Riot police responded to the scenes of violence by firing tear gas towards the stands of the stadium, which sparked panic among the crowd and is believed to have contributed to a stampede.

‘This is a dark day for all involved in football.

Fifa have released a statement in response to the tragic events, describing it as a “dark day” for football.

“The football world is in a state of shock following the tragic incidents that have taken place in Indonesia at the end of the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium,” Fifa president Gianni Infantino said.

“This is a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension. I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives following this tragic incident.

“Together with Fifa and the global football community, all our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, those who have been injured, together with the people of the Republic of Indonesia, the Asian Football Confederation, the Indonesian Football Association, and the Indonesian Football League, at this difficult time.”

The death toll is likely to rise.

It has been confirmed that 174 people have lost their lives in the tragedy so far, although Indonesian police have said that the death toll is likely to rise as multiple people are in critical condition.

Human rights group Amnesty International have called for the police to be investigated for the use of tear gas on supporters, which is banned at football stadiums by Fifa.