Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised Edinson Cavani’s impact at Manchester United and has suggested that the Uruguayan may spend a “few years” at the club.

Cavani joined Man United in October and has impressed for the Red Devils so far, scoring four goals in 13 appearances.

The former PSG striker signed a one-year deal with United but does have an option to sign on for another year with the Premier League giants.

The Man United manager remained coy about whether Cavani would be spending more than one season at Old Trafford but certainly didn’t rule out the option of the Uruguayan staying.

“At the moment it looks like he’s got a few years left in him so I wouldn’t say anything else. He has made a great impact when he’s come here, so let’s focus on improving everyone as well. But he’s got a few years left in him,” Solskjaer said.

Cavani has only made one start for United in the Premier League to date, but Solskjaer suggested that may soon be about to change.

“He is definitely a starter. You don’t classify a player of that quality as anything else. We have got plenty of starters, more than 11 starters and that’s the thing when you are at Man United. You should believe, trust in yourself.

“I trust him, I trust my players and we’ve got good competition for places. He’ll probably start more games than he will not start,” Solskjaer commented.

United’s number 7 shirt

The striker wears the number seven shirt for United, a famous shirt worn by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and George Best.

The Man United boss explained that he discussed this with Cavani, but that the 33-year old was unfazed by the history behind the shirt.

“That was the first thing he asked me when I spoke to him, if he could wear the number seven.Obviously we talk about the history of the shirt.

“When you think of the history of his career and the experience he’s had, his personality from the chat I had with him and when I watched him before, I wasn’t in doubt that he could handle that number seven shirt.

“He is so meticulous, professional – his habits, everything about him, shows why he’s had a career he’s had. Even at the age he is now, he is one of the fittest players we’ve got,” Solskjaer said.

Read More About: Edinson Cavani, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer