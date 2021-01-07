Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that his side were not good enough during last night’s defeat to Manchester City.

Manchester United went crashing out of the Carabao Cup semi-finals, succumbing to a 2-0 loss to their local rivals at Old Trafford.

The defeat put an end to United’s seven-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, as the Red Devil’s came undone by two set-piece plays.

🗣️ We’ve still got so much to play for this season ✊#MUFC pic.twitter.com/yx90hTHy67 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 7, 2021

However, Solskjaer was confident that his side have improved in recent times.

“Manchester City can score many great goals. You can accept that. When you concede two simple set-plays, it’s very disappointing. Just not good enough in those moments.

“We didn’t create enough big chances. They didn’t either. We didn’t have the extra finesse we’ve had in the games lately. We weren’t good enough today.

“We played against a very good Manchester City team. They played well. When they play well you have to play very well to beat them. We were just lacking that little bit.

“We’re getting closer. This is a much better version of United than a year ago in those semis,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

‘We want to get to a final’

Man City have been largely unimpressive so far this season, sitting in fifth place in the Premier League table, having won eight of their opening 15 games.

Solskjaer’s wasn’t putting much heed into City’s slow start to the season however, stating they are “probably” the best team in England at the moment.

“Sometimes you meet good teams in the semis and we just didn’t have enough. We met, at the moment, probably the best team in England and we didn’t have enough today.

“We want to go to a final and that would give us an extra boost. Then you got to dust this off and then we got FA Cup and big league games. Then suddenly Europa League is here again,” Solskjaer said.

While United’s League Cup campaign has come to an end, they still have plenty of opportunities for silverware this season and could claim top spot in the Premier League table with a win against Burnley next Tuesday.

Read More About: Manchester City, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer