Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged his team not to panic after Manchester United were sent crashing out of the Champions League.

United came undone at the hands of RB Leipzig in their final group match of the Champions League, losing 3-2 away to the German side.

The Red Devils started their European campaign in fine form, winning their first three encounters, but the three consecutive losses that followed resigned them to the Europa League.

Ole: "Any player should be disappointed when they lose a game. But we've shown we can handle setbacks, both during games and before the next one."

Solskjaer’s side have no time to lick their wounds however, as they come up against local rivals Manchester City this Saturday in the Premier League.

“Of course the group was disappointed on Tuesday night. It’s just natural. We really wanted to go through in that tournament. Now the reality is we’re not, then we’ve just got to move on.

“We had a long travel back, so we had a day of recovery on Wednesday. Then after that the focus has been good.

“The focus has just been on this game and the Manchester derby, which is what you want the players to get onto straightaway.

“That’s probably the best game that you can ask for after such a disappointment because it does stick in your system,” Solskjaer said.

‘It’s important not to press the panic button’

Despite the recent loss the Manchester United boss was remaining positive and was desperate to put their Champions League exit behind them.

“It’s important not to press the panic button every time because you know in football you can’t win every single game,” Solskjaer said of dealing with setbacks.

“But there are games that you lose that will stick and hurt more than others, that will have more consequences than others.

“Now we’re facing the reality without Champions League [for the] rest of the season so we need to make sure we move on, get back into the Champions League and how we do that is just by improving from last season,” Solskjaer commented.

