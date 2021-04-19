Six English clubs agree to join new European Super League

Twelve of the biggest clubs from England, Spain and Italy have announced that they have agreed to form a new competition called the European Super League.

Six clubs from England – Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur – have announced in a joint statement that they have all joined as “founding clubs”.

Three sides from Spain – Real Madrid, Barcelona and Altletico Madrid – as well as three clubs from Italy – AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus – have also joined as “founding clubs”.

We are one of 12 Founding Clubs of the European Super League — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 18, 2021

20 teams are set to compete in the competition each year, with 15 founding clubs set to take place every year regardless of their performances, while a further five clubs will qualify annually based on their performances from the prior season.

All games are set to be midweek fixtures, as the clubs involved plan to continue competing in their domestic competitions, despite strong opposition from those domestic competitions to the Super League.

The tournament will be split into two groups of 10, with each side playing home and away fixtures, with the top three in each group qualifying for the quarter-finals.

The fourth and fifth-placed team from each group will play in a two-legged play-off to determine the last quarter-finalists from each group.

The founding clubs will be given a one-off payment of €3.5 billion “solely to support their infrastructure investment plans and to offset the impact of the covid pandemic.”

What an embarrassment we’ve become @LFC think of all the people who have come before us at this club who would be equally embarrassed as well. #SuperLeague https://t.co/zLxhNyeaXB — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 18, 2021

Statements from the leading figures of the league.

The president of Real Madrid and the first chairman of the Super League, Florentino Perez, claimed that the founding clubs were responding to supporters desires in setting up the new league.

“We will help football at every level and take it to its rightful place in the world. Football is the only global sport in the world with more than four billion fans and our responsibility as big clubs is to respond to their desires,” Perez said.

The co-chairman of Manchester United and vice-chairman of the Super League, Joel Glazer, claimed that the competition would increase financial support for the “wider football pyramid”.

😡 | “I’m a #MUFC fan and I’m absolutely disgusted.”

💥 | “They are an absolute joke.”@GNev2 gave a brutally honest reaction to reports that England’s biggest clubs are expected to be part of plans for a breakaway European Super League…pic.twitter.com/VfJccGYXjE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2021

“By bringing together the world’s greatest clubs and players to play each other throughout the season, the Super League will open a new chapter for European football, ensuring world-class competition and facilities, and increased financial support for the wider football pyramid,” Glazer commented.

The chairman of Juventus and vice-chairman of the Super League, Andrea Agnelli, claimed that the tournament will give the sport a “sustainable footing for the long-term future”.

