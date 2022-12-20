FAI announce significant increase in League of Ireland attendances

The SSE Airtricty Men’s Premier Division has enjoyed a 29 per cent increase in attendances, compared to the last season unaffected by the pandemic.

The FAI have announced significant increases in attendances across the Men’s Premier Division and First Division, as well as in the Women’s Premier Division.

486,365 people attended Premier Division matches in 2022, up from the 375,705 who attended in 2019, which was the last year in which crowds weren’t significantly hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shamrock Rovers lead the way in attendances, as an average of 5,379 people attended games at Tallaght Stadium in 2022, up from 3,384 in 2019.

Tallaght Stadium also hosted the biggest League of Ireland attendance of the season, as 7,726 saw Shamrock Rovers beat Derry City and subsequently watched the Hoops lift the title.

An average of 2,687 people attended Men’s Premier Division matches in 2022, while an average of 1,193 attended Men’s First Division matches this year, which is up 112 per cent from 2019.

League of Ireland calls for increased investment.

League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon was delighted to announce the rise in attendances and expressed his confidence in continued growth in the year ahead.

“It has been brilliant to see the rise in attendances right across the League of Ireland in almost all clubs for both men’s and women’s leagues,” Scanlon said.

“With some clubs experiencing modest increases due to capacity restrictions, the figures also tell us a further need for increased investment in League of Ireland grounds as popularity booms to record levels.

“Although we are often pleased to see sold out signs go up, we know the serious potential we have for attracting new fans to the league and these figures further back that up.

“We must give immense credit to the cubs too who are going from strength to strength in engaging with their communities and bringing in bigger fanbases. We look forward to an even better 2023.”

