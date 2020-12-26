Shamrock Rovers have condemned the online abuse directed at their under 17s girls and boys’ teams during the national league finals with Cork City and Bohemians.

The matches, which were live streamed by the FAI earlier in the week, saw club players subjected to “hateful” comments of a racist and sexist nature.

Shamrock Rovers under 17 player Jessie Stapleton highlighted some of the abuse directed at players in a twitter post, saying the type of language is “what comes with playing girls football in Ireland”.

What comes with playing girls football in Ireland 👌🏻👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/saQwjnVTqu — Jessie Stapleton (@JessStapleton_) December 23, 2020

The Tallaght-based club have released a statement condemning the comments themselves, as well as expressing their concerns to the FAI.

Shamrock Rovers’ statement can be read below.

Shamrock Rovers F.C. condemns the abusive language that appeared anonymously in the YouTube hosted stream of the recent Rovers v Cork City Women’s U17 National League Final. The comments were both hurtful and hateful. The club has expressed its concern to the FAI, which has issued a public statement on the matter.

We are extremely proud of our Under 17 Women’s team and management who, in their first season, made it all the way to the League Final. All of the girls are eligible for U17 football next year. They are a fantastic group who train with our Boys teams also at the Academy. These girls have achieved so much, so soon and are the foundation of our developing women’s football section at the club.

We admire the dignity and solidarity that our Under 17 girls players have maintained this week. The club recognises the offence caused, and it offers its full support to the girls and their families. We uphold the 20×20 vision that ‘if she can’t see it, she can’t be it.’ We are committed to establishing a safe and effective method for streaming or broadcasting our girls and women’s football. They deserve to be seen.

Racist language, such as was levelled during the Boys’ U17 final earlier in the week, and sexist language such as what appeared during the Girls’ final, will not be tolerated by our Club. There is no place for these mentalities in football or in society. Shamrock Rovers F.C. will do everything in its power to adopt positive measures to protect and promote its players.

