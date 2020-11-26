Celtic captain Scott Brown has insisted the team is still behind manager Neil Lennon despite the club’s poor run of form.

The Hoops are currently 11 points behind bitter rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, albeit with two games in hand, with their goal of 10 league titles in a row in doubt.

Celtic fan group ‘The Green Brigade’ were scathing of Lennon in a recent statement and called for his removal as manager of the club.

Green Brigade banner and statement pic.twitter.com/cj7UugHBuR — North Curve Celtic (@NCCeltic) November 25, 2020

“Neil Lennon and many of the current Celtic squad have delivered unprecedented success for our club and deserve enormous credit for their achievements.

“However, past accomplishments are not enough to excuse the level of performance and lack of desire we have endured throughout this momentous season.

“Despite having the best squad in the country, the football on display has been dismal, lacking in ideas and belief,” the statement said.

‘Now is the time to come together’

However, Brown has called for support and unity of the team, stating that he believes Lennon is still the right man for the job.

“We have 100 per cent faith in the manager. The support that we have had through the nine in a row has been incredible.

“I think now is the time we all come together. The fans have been fantastic for us for the last nine season and this is the time we all stick together.

“We’re pushing for something special. We need to make sure that we are all together. Everyone in that changing room is working extremely hard to get better.

“We know that performances haven’t been up to scratch and now we have to fix it and we need to make sure we fix extremely quickly because the manager and backroom staff have been working extremely hard.

“We have to go on the park and whoever the 11 is, make sure we do the exact same,” Brown commented.

