Sam Allardyce believes the Premier League season must be halted if coronavirus rates continue to rise in England.

The West Brom manager had previously said that a two-week break in play may be the best way for the Premier League to get positive cases under control, and has reiterated his belief that a “lockdown” may be required.

40 players tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of results, out of a total of 2,295 tests, a record for the competition.

The Premier League have started testing players twice a week in response to the rise in cases, but the West Brom boss is afraid that it might not be enough to get numbers down.

“We’re out to entertain and if we’re to continue to do that then we’re fearful of someone catching a virus they’re not going to recover from?

“I don’t know how long we can carry on. The big help is the vaccinations happening as quickly as possible but we may need a lockdown if cases outside of football continue to rise.

“There’s talk about extra restrictions that we are going to come under in the next few weeks.

“We’ve got to do things at the training ground in smaller groups, we’ve got to spread ourselves out further and meetings have to be done in smaller groups. We cannot let players sit down,” Allardyce told the Daily Mail.

West Brom’s struggles

West Brom were knocked out of the third round of the FA Cup by Blackpool yesterday, after losing a penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw.

The Baggies are also struggling in the Premier League, sitting in 19th place on eight points, having won just one of their opening 17 fixtures.

Allardyce took over as manager after the club sacked Slaven Bilic in December, but West Brom have not made any noticeable improvements under their new boss.

