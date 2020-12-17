Sam Allardyce has said he has never felt so “ready and eager” to come back to football ahead of his first game in charge of West Bromwich Albion.

West Brom have suffered a torrid start to the season and currently sit in 19th place in the Premier League table, having won one game from 13.

A major challenge awaits Allardyce in keeping West Brom in the top division of English football, but the 66-year-old doesn’t believe it will be any harder than the other relegation battles he has faced.

🗣 “It upsets my wife that I keep taking a job before Christmas” Sam Allardyce on the challenge of being West Brom manager this season pic.twitter.com/gqJjOu5MzJ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 17, 2020

“I think [the challenge] is about the same. There were different certain times that I went in but very similar times [too]. It upsets my wife that I keep taking a job just before Christmas, of course. But she understands what I’m like.

“I think what we have got to do is manage our way through this amount of games over Christmas and New Year, coping with the pandemic and me trying to learn the player’s strengths and weaknesses as quickly as possible.

“At Sunderland it worked quite well early on and then we had a dip. At Crystal Palace I didn’t win for six games. Everyone was saying I was the wrong man for the job but we finally overcame that situation.

“I think what we’ve got to try to hope for is the stimulation of a new manager, as we all know on occasions, can lift a team enough to perform well and win a game,” Allardyce told Sky Sports.

Big Sam is champing at the bit

“I’m hungrier and more determined than ever because I’ve rested longer than I ever wanted to rest.

“So I’ve never been so refreshed and so ready and eager to come back because sometimes this job can weigh you down.

“I think after having done so many years on the trot, after Newcastle I think it was… I realised just how much it takes out of you.

“But this break went on so long and I had so much pent up energy that I had to expend it as quick as I could. I can expend all the energy I’ve got reserved for this battle,” the new West Brom manager said.

