Roy Keane gives verdict on Erling Haaland’s Community Shield showing

Roy Keane was surprisingly complimentary of Erling Haaland after the Norwegian striker made his competitive debut for Manchester City.

Haaland had a number of chances to score in Man City’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the FA Community Shield, although the 22-year-old was unable to find the back of the net.

Right at the end of the game the goal was at Haaland’s mercy, as he was barely five yards out while Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian was on the ground having just saved a low shot from Phil Foden, although Haaland’s effort hit the crossbar and flew into the air.

Roy Keane on Erling Haaland’s Man City debut.

Keane was speaking on ITV Sport after the game, and while he certainly isn’t shy of criticising players, the Cork man was actually highly complimentary of Haaland despite a few missed chances.

“Love watching him live. It’s brilliant watching him,” Keane said of Haaland.

“His movement is outstanding and it is only a matter of time, especially when City get that sharpness back, going forward. There’s goals to come. His movement is unbelievable.”

Erling Haaland really missed this 😳 pic.twitter.com/rfs1TGRaEw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 30, 2022

‘You can’t imagine him not scoring 20-odd goals.’

Keane was also spoke very highly of Haaland before the game, complimenting his talent and his mind set.

Although Haaland will be lining out for City, the former Manchester United captain is still very much looking forward to watching what the young Norwegian striker can do in the Premier League.

“Brilliant player. A good age at 22, he hasn’t peaked yet. He’s working with a brilliant team now, a brilliant manager. He’s got all the attributes,” Keane commented.

“You can’t imagine him not scoring 20-odd goals, you just can’t imagine it, if he stays fit. He’s obviously got the right attitude. What a signing. You used the word there – exciting – that’s exactly what this young kid is.

“He’s a fantastic prospect, I’m looking forward to watching him over the next few months.”

