Roy Keane has slated Gary Neville in the aftermath of the Manchester derby, saying United were stuck with the right back during his time at the club.

The pair of former Manchester United players were dissecting the dour 0-0 all draw between their old club and Manchester City, with both thoroughly unimpressed by the football on display.

The former Republic of Ireland international suspects that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is constantly experimenting with his starting 11 as he has little faith in his players.

🗣”You were the only right-back at the club, we were stuck with you” 🤣 Roy Keane roasting Gary Neville over rotation at Manchester United @GNev2 | @MicahRichards | @KellyCates pic.twitter.com/65OyzJu2f7 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 12, 2020

“If you want to play for a big club and win trophies, obviously the key for any manager is to be consistent, that’s why you’re at a big club.

“But if you’re turning up every week and thinking ‘I’m not sure what I’m going to get from these players’ then there are tough days ahead.

“If we had a private chat with Ole he’d be saying exactly the same. He’d say ‘I really can’t trust this group of players’, that’s why he’s chopping and changing all the time. If he trusted them he’d go for the same eleven,” Keane told Sky Sports.

‘Chop and change some of the other lads’

However, the Irishman cheekily implied that things weren’t so different in his day under Alex Ferguson, and that the lack of rotation was due to a lack of quality players.

“I always say when you’re at a big club the players pick the team. You train all week and the manager thinks ‘I have to play him.’

“That was my mindset when I was playing for the club. ‘Listen, squad rotation and all that is great but don’t be rotating me. I’ve got to play in the team because hopefully I can bring something to the team.’

“Chop and change some of the other lads, Gary [Neville] and one or two others, but leave me to it,” Keane said.

When Neville suggested that he was a “stalwart” at right back, the Irishman explained that was only the case due to slim pickings in that position.

“You were the only right-back at the club, to be fair. We were stuck with you,” Keane commented.

Read More About: gary neville, Manchester United, roy keane