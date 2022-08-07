Roy Keane takes aim at two Man United players after ‘fragile’ first half showing

Roy Keane found himself in a familiar position as he heavily criticised Man United again after a dismal first 45 minutes to the new season.

Brighton & Hove Albion gave Erik ten Hag a warm welcome to the Premier League as Pascal Gross scored two first half goals at Old Trafford to give Graham Potter’s side a commanding lead at the break.

Man United were able to create some goal chances themselves, although they struggled considerably in defence as Brighton had plenty of success with a relatively small amount of possession.

Roy Keane on Man United’s first half display.

Keane was speaking on Sky Sports at half time and described Man United’s performance in defence as “very fragile”.

“First of all, Brighton have been excellent. Let’s give them credit before we start criticising Man United. Man United look very, very fragile,” Keane said.

“The same problems. [You would] question the personality in the team. The big problem for Man United is out of possession they look so open. They started okay, they had a great chance. [Bruno] Fernandes has got to hit the target.

“But after that Brighton have been excellent. Man United – gaps everywhere. So open it’s untrue.”

“All over the place” Roy Keane gives his take on the first half 🔊 pic.twitter.com/bpP33YvpvO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 7, 2022

‘The two in the middle of the park are all over the place.’

Keane was particularly critical of Man United midfielders Fred and Scott McTominay, as Brighton were given far too much space in the middle of the pitch to launch attacks.

“We shouldn’t be that surprised because we talked about the changes in the team, the personality and the new manager – of course he will need time,” Keane commented.

“I go back to the personalities in the team. The two in the middle of the park are all over the place. We see for the goals gaps everywhere. [Christian] Eriksen, Fernandes.. out of possession Man United are as poor as any team I think in the Premier League.

“I know it’s early days but I’m going back to the habits they had last year. It’s well and good when you’re in possession, it’s when you’re out of it.. too open.”

