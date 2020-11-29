Roy Keane does not believe that Tottenham Hotspur have what it takes to win the Premier League title, despite occupying the top spot in the table.

Tottenham and Chelsea played out a 0-0 draw today at Stamford Bridge, which was enough to see Jose Mourinho’s side retain 1st place in the league.

However, the former Manchester United player told Sky Sports that he believed Spurs do not have the calibre of player to truly challenge for the title.

🗣”I don’t think the group of players he has at Spurs are good enough to win the title” Roy Keane does not think Tottenham can win the PL this season under Jose Mourinho pic.twitter.com/qAxW8jeUrR — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 29, 2020

“[Mourinho] has done it before. His mindset and his CV are fantastic. But I don’t think the group of players that he has got at Spurs is good enough to win the title.

“They’ve got the X factor – Mourinho and [Harry] Kane, but I don’t think that’s enough. They were hanging on at the end there.

“I think Spurs are on for a very good season, but there’s a big difference between that and trying to win the league title. I don’t think so,” Keane commented.

The former Republic of Ireland international backed either Liverpool or Manchester City to lift the Premier League trophy, despite shaky starts to the season.

However, Mourinho is certainly intending on Spurs challenging for the title and explained how his side are holding themselves to higher standards than they would have in the past.

“The one thing that I take from the game is that a draw here normally is a positive result. To stay at the top of the league after that result is also a positive thing. And my dressing room is not happy.

🗣”My dressing room is not happy and that is the best thing to take from the game, we are not happy and for me that is fantastic, it is a change of mentality” Jose Mourinho reveals the current mood in the Tottenham dressing room and the change in mentality pic.twitter.com/n16MA2RAmz — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 29, 2020

“That’s the best thing that I take from the game. We are not happy and that for me, is fantastic.

“It’s a complete change of mentality, it’s a complete change of personality. You can tell us that we didn’t have many chances, and I agree.

“But that’s the thing that makes me really, really happy. We are not happy with a draw at Stamford Bridge,” Mourinho told Sky Sports.

