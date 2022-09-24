Roy Keane to pull on Man United jersey again in charity game against Liverpool

Roy Keane will make a surprise appearance in today’s ‘Legends of the North’ game between former stars of Manchester United and Liverpool.

Man United will take on Liverpool in the second leg of the ‘Legends of the North’ at Anfield at 3pm today, having suffered a 3-1 defeat to their rivals in the first leg at Old Trafford back in May.

Although United will be up against what promises to be a vocal opposition crowd at Anfield, they have been handed a major boost, as Keane will take to the field alongside the likes of Jaap Stam, Darren Fletcher, Michael Carrick and Dimitar Berbatov.

Roy Keane to play for Man United at Anfield.

Keane may have lost a yard or two of pace since his playing days, but he has proven through his punditry that he still has plenty of fire inside him and will be looking to make his mark in the charity game.

The Cork man made no shortage of appearances at Anfield, and actually played his last-ever competitive game for Man United at the stadium back in 2005.

He was forced off due to injury during that 0-0 draw 17 years ago, and Keane will be hoping for better fortunes this time around as United aim to overture a two-goal deficit.

A number of Liverpool greats will also be at Anfield for the game, as Kenny Dalglish will take charge of the squad, which has Xabi Alonso, Luis Garcia, Alvaro Arbeloa, Martin Skrtel, Momo Sissoko and Maxi Rodriguez in tow.

Spotted: Roy Keane is among the United squad for today’s #LegendsOfTheNorth game at Anfield! ⚔#MUFC || @MU_Foundation — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 24, 2022

How to watch the match.

The match will be broadcast live on LFCTV, with customers also able to stream this via LFCTV GO and the LFCTV GO app. A virtual ticket can also be purchased for £1.99 to watch the game via Facebook Live.

For those without an LFCTV subscription, you can sign up here in order to watch the game.

MUTV will be showing highlights of the action from midnight.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, roy keane