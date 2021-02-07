Roy Keane slates ‘bad champions’ Liverpool after 4-1 loss to City

It will take Liverpool another 30 years to win the Premier League if they continue playing at their current level, according to Roy Keane.

Three goals in 10 minutes consigned Liverpool to a 4-1 defeat to Manchester City at Anfield in another disappointing performance from the reigning Premier League champions.

While they are missing the likes of Virgil van Dijk due to injury, Keane reckons the excuses from Jurgen Klopp show that Liverpool have a poor attitude for a side that has achieved a lot in previous seasons.

Defeat at Anfield. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 7, 2021

“They are making a lot of excuses. To me, they’ve been bad champions. And I don’t just mean today. You can lose a game of football but I can’t figure this team out.

“Even the game against Brighton during the week – Brighton were comfortable in the game. You can be beaten in a game but there’s a way to be beaten.

“I think they’ve all maybe believed the hype over the last year or two… They’ve all gotten a bit carried away and they all believe their own hype.

🗣 “They are making a lot of excuses, to me they’ve been bad champions.” Roy Keane has not been impressed with Liverpool’s mentality this season pic.twitter.com/jjxyCdnhwM — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 7, 2021

“In my mindset when we won a title the next challenge was always ‘Can we do it again?’ I never got the impression from this group from even their interviews… I never heard them say ‘Let’s do it again.’ That’s the key.

“They’re now talking about getting in the top four from winning the league last year. All of a sudden they’re going ‘The top four is where are targets are’,” Keane said.

‘It’s excuses after excuses’

Liverpool of course ended their 30-year wait for an English league title last season but the former Republic of Ireland international reckons Reds fans could be in for another long wait.

“People keep telling me Liverpool’s a great club and a huge club. If it’s a huge club you have to deal with setbacks. Is that not part of the game. If everyone had all their players fit all the time it would be fantastic.

🗣 “If you keep performing like that it will be another 30 years before you win the league title.” Roy Keane on Liverpool’s performances this season & the list of excuses made for their poor run pic.twitter.com/PPFIgeaJeH — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 7, 2021

“I think after the game Jurgen Klopp said, ‘Maybe the player’s feet were cold.’ That’s a new one. I know it was tongue-in-cheek a little bit but it’s excuses after excuses.

“Just get on with it. Perform like champions. You’re Liverpool football club. If you keep performing like that it will be another 30 years before you win the league title. Trust me,” Keane commented.

Liverpool are now 10 points off table topper Man City while their place in the top four is looking increasingly fragile.

Read More About: Liverpool, Manchester City, Premier League, roy keane