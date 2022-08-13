Roy Keane left out of BT Sport fan selected all-time Premier League XI

Roy Keane has been left out of BT Sport’s fan selected all-time Premier League XI, with midfielders Kevin De Bruyne, Steven Gerrard and Patrick Vieria chosen instead.

The team was selected from over 200,000 votes on BT Sport’s football Twitter page, and has produced a team that lots of fans naturally won’t be happy with.

Manchester United’s golden generation from the 1990s is well represented, as Peter Schmeichel, Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand have all been included, although Roy Keane has missed out.

BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton was just one supporter disgruntled by Keane’s omission, and he let his feelings be known on Twitter about the absent Irishman.

Liverpool well represented in the team.

Manchester United are tied with Liverpool for the highest number of players in the team, with Gerrard, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah all making the cut.

Van Dijk, Salah and De Bruyne are the only players included in the team who are still playing in the Premier League, or playing professional football at all in fact, with the remaining eight all retired.

De Bruyne is the only Manchester City player in the team despite the club’s recent domination of the Premier League, while Chelsea’s five title winning seasons has also resulted in just the one inclusion – Ashley Cole.

Gerrard is the only player in the team to have never won the Premier League, although he did win the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup during his 17 years with Liverpool.

The league’s top goalscorer, Alan Shearer, has unsurprisingly made the cut, although there is no room for Wayne Rooney, who sits in second place on the all-time goal scoring list.

Where on earth is Roy Keane??👇 https://t.co/R2ku0rwI6g — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) August 12, 2022

BT Sport’s fan selected all-time Premier League XI.

Goalkeeper

Peter Schmeichel

Defenders

Ashley Cole

Virgil van Dijk

Rio Ferdinand

Gary Neville

Midfielders

Kevin De Bruyne

Steven Gerrard

Patrick Vieira

Forwards

Mohamed Salah

Alan Shearer

Thierry Henry

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Premier League, roy keane