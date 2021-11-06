Roy Keane says he wants to grab Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and ask him one major question

Roy Keane has admitted that he has major doubts about whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is capable of turning Manchester United’s fortunes around.

Man United legend Keane played with Solskjaer for almost 10 years at Old Trafford, and has been reluctant to criticise his friend’s performance as manager of the Red Devils since he took the reins in 2018.

However, Keane has now openly questioned whether his former team mate is the right man for the job on Sky Sports and argued that Solskjaer may be better off out of the hot seat.

Roy Keane on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“Man United are in a bad place but there’s a way out of it. Is Ole the man to do it? Huge question marks. I hope he is. It’s more hope than belief,” Keane admitted.

“Because every time there’s a bad performance like that Ole gets the blame. Every time United produce a result like during the week, ‘Ole’s the luckiest man on the planet. He’s got Ronaldo.’

“Ole can’t seem to win but he has to look at himself in the mirror. He has to look at himself in the mirror and go, ‘I need to do better here.’ I think he came into United at a difficult time, he’s managing one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“But if you’ve got bluffers on the bus with you and you’re dependant on Shaw and Wan-Bissaka – imagine depending on these guys – Ole, you might be better off out of it.”

‘Why are you playing Fred?’

Keane had one criticism in particular that he aimed at Solskjaer, questioning why his old friend is continuing to play Fred in midfield for United.

“If Ole walked in here now I’d grab him and I’d go, ‘Why are you playing Fred?’ All managers have to make their own decisions and they’re working with players day in and day out,” Keane said.

“But I’d look at him and go, ‘Why are you playing Fred in the middle of the park?’ It’s a huge position for Manchester United. And [Ole] has to take responsibility for that.”

Solskjaer managed to stay in his job after the disastrous 5-0 defeat to Liverpool, but the 2-0 loss to Man City has piled the pressure on the Norwegian once more, and it looks like time may now be running out for him.

