Roy Keane has praised Leeds United’s bravery while criticising their “stupidity” for their performance in the 6-2 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Leeds were well beaten by Man United in the first Premier League encounter between the two in 16 years and incredibly conceded two goals in the opening three minutes of the match.

The former Republic of Ireland international was on pundit duty for Sky Sports and praised the character of the Leeds players after a nightmarish start to the game.

🗣 “To be fair to Leeds they’ve got a lot of courage, a lot of stupidity as well” 🤣 Roy Keane on Leeds United’s first-half performance pic.twitter.com/yrPStYcu43 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 20, 2020

“To be fair to Leeds they’ve got a lot of courage, a lot of stupidity as well, but they’ve been getting chances. They deserved that goal. They’ve certainly kept going and we know what this team is about.

“For all their weaknesses they have a lot of strength and a lot of spirit and they deserved that goal and they’ll keep going. But it could still get worse for them in the second half,” Keane commented.

Keane had his crystal ball out before the match

The former Manchester United player was spot on with his prediction before the game, as he rightly guessed that there would be plenty of goals but the Red Devils’ attacking players would prove to be too strong.

“Leeds will have no respect for United, and I think that’s right. They’ll have that mindset. They’ll have a go, toe-to-toe like a heavyweight boxer. But I think United will have too much for them.

“I think United will put Leeds in their place today. I think there’ll be plenty of goals and plenty of action. But I still think United’s attacking players will have more quality than Leeds, shall we say, going forward.

“But I fully expect that Leeds will give Man United’s defence a really tough afternoon. But I think United will just have enough,” Keane commented before kick off.

Man United rose to third in the Premier League table with the win, having played one less game than Liverpool and Leicester in first and second place.

Read More About: leeds united, Manchester United, roy keane