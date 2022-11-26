Roy Keane blasts ‘terrible’ England in draw against USA

Roy Keane hasn’t held back in his assessment of England after Gareth Southgate’s men played out a dull 0-0 draw against the USA.

England remain on top of Group B and are well positioned to qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup with a game against Wales yet to come, although the performance against the USA offered up very few positives.

Questions have been asked of Gareth Southgate in the aftermath, with a particular focus on why the England managed decided against springing Phil Foden from the bench.

Former Ireland international Roy Keane was speaking on ITV after the game and questioned Foden’s absence while rubbishing England’s overall performance.

Roy Keane on England’s shoddy display against the USA.

“We were surprised watching it. Obviously Gareth will have his reasons. Of course he’s the manager and knows the players better than anybody,” Keane started.

“But we were all stood watching the game and fully expected Foden to come on. The subs that did come on didn’t really have an impact, I know they did well the other day.

“But England did look leggy, they looked one-paced, short of ideas, even the set-pieces you never felt they had a goal in their locker from that. So a really terrible performance.”

It finishes all square between England and USA. One point apiece to keep things close in Group B.@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 25, 2022

Attention turns to Wales.

England will need to at least draw against Wales to guarantee their place in the last 16, while a loss could result in an early exit for Southgate’s side.

Wales were seriously lacking in quality when they slumped to a 2-0 defeat to Iran, although they too drew against the USA, and they will be extremely fired up to claim an unlikely win against their neighbours.

Both could technically progress, if the Welsh win while Iran and the USA draw, although in all likelihood only one of England and Wales will remain in the World Cup after Tuesday night.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: England, roy keane, World Cup