Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly looking to return to Real Madrid amid rumours that he is set to leave his current club, Juventus.

The Portuguese superstar joined the Italian giants in 2018 for a fee believed to be around the €100 million mark.

The five-time Ballon D’Or winner has won two Serie A titles since arriving in Turin and won the Italian league’s Footballer of the Year award in his debut season.

The Serie A kingpins signed Ronaldo in hope that he would help them win the Champions League for the first time since 1996.

Ronaldo has scored 10 goals in 18 Champions League games for Juventus, but the club have failed to win Europe’s most prestigious tournament.

However, according to Spanish publication Marca, the Euro 2016 winner is considering rejoining the Madrid-based club and has already contacted the club.

Ronaldo’s hefty wage bill is causing problems

Juventus are currently struggling to pay their wage bill due to financial troubles caused by the coronavirus pandemic and releasing Ronaldo would go a long way towards relieving them of their money troubles.

The Turin team reportedly feel Ronaldo’s salary is ‘unaffordable’ and they will not be offering him a new deal.

Ronaldo’s contract is due to expire at the end of the 2022 season, at which time the Portuguese forward will be 37.

Juventus currently pay him a reported €31m a season, five times more than the second-highest earner at the club, Paulo Dybala.

While there have been reports that a return to former club Manchester United could also be on the cards, Real appears to be Ronaldo’s preferred destination.

The prolific striker played for Los Blancos between 2009 and 2018, winning four UEFA Champions League titles, two La Liga titles and two Copa Del Rey titles during his time at the club.

However, the Portuguese player supposedly cut off all contact with the club on his departure, only communicating to his close friend Marcelo Vieira since then.

