Rio Ferdinand slams ‘soft’ Liverpool after Leicester capitulation

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Liverpool are a “soft touch” after their third Premier League loss in succession.

Liverpool took the lead through a wonderful goal from Mo Salah in the 67th minute but a nightmarish seven minute spell saw them concede three goals.

Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker had a tough day at the office as he made another defensive howler, this time coming out of his box in an attempt to intercept a cross, leaving his goal wide open when the ball found itself at Jamie Vardy‘s feet.

Ferdinand was speaking as a pundit on BT Sport and noted that Liverpool’s collapse after conceding the equalising goal was alarming for a team of their quality.

“I’d be more concerned and more worried about the fact that they concede a goal and the team capitulates. That is a big concern for me in this team.

“This was a team you talked about as having leaders, mental strength, resilience, robust. They’re everything but that at the moment. When that goal went in they became a soft touch. Yes there are mistakes but is there a hangover?

“He (Klopp) eluded to the goalkeeper from the previous game made two mistakes, made another one today. Is that a hangover from the last game? No communication. These are little details that in the end cost you points,” Ferdinand said.

More injury woes

Liverpool are in the midst of an ever-worsening injury crisis, with veteran James Milner the latest Reds player added to the list of injured players.

While Liverpool do remain in the top four for the time being, both Chelsea and West Ham could overtake them with wins on Monday night.

“When we spoke about it before the game, we did say credit to this Liverpool team and Klopp, how they were even in this position now, with what has happened to them in terms of injuries.

“But, again… they go a goal up, they don’t look like a team convincing you that they’re going to stay there.

“I don’t see it really changing around dramatically, it would be a massive turnaround in events for that to happen. But they don’t look as potent going forward at the moment, as a group,” Ferdinand commented.

Liverpool have little time to lick their wounds as they play RB Leipzig in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League clash on Tuesday night.

