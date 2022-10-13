Rio Ferdinand stresses Liverpool need new players despite Rangers demolition

Rio Ferdinand has stressed that Liverpool need to sign new players to halt the club’s recent decline.

Liverpool fans would have enjoyed themselves on Wednesday night as Jurgen Klopp’s side carried out a 7-1 demolition of Rangers at Ibrox Stadium and all but secured a place in the last 16 of the Champions league.

All isn’t well at Anfield however, as Liverpool currently languish in 10th place in the Premier League having won just two of their opening eight domestic games.

Ferdinand was speaking on BT Sport after Liverpool put their worries behind them for a night in Glasgow and stressed that older players in the squad will need to be replaced.

Rio Ferdinand on Liverpool’s need for new signings.

“I think he does need to add some players. There are a few players in there who are ageing and that’s just part of life. But you’ve got to get the right players,” Ferdinand said.

“I think Klopp and Liverpool have been diligent in the way that they’ve recruited in the last few years. They haven’t had many misses and I think they’ve set a good standard in that and they’ve had a formula that has worked for them.

“You remember the problem with the goalkeeper, they went and sought out Alisson. They waited for [Virgil] Van Dijk again. I don’t think they go out and play scatter gun games in the transfer market and I think it’ll be good to stick by that.

“But I do think they need to [sign new players]. [Sadio] Mane’s been a big loss. They recruited [Darwin] Nunez to try to fill that void, at the moment it’s not going as well as they would have wanted to. But I think in time it may catch up.”

“He needs to add some players…There are a few players in there that are ageing” “Mane has been a big loss” Do Liverpool need to refresh the team to challenge again? 🤔#UCLTONIGHT pic.twitter.com/f1QNt3AOdL — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 12, 2022

A meeting with Man City awaits the Reds on Sunday.

Liverpool’s respite will be a short one, as they will be pushed to their limits by an in-form Manchester City side on Sunday in a crucial Premier League encounter.

Although Liverpool came out on top when the two sides met in the Community Shield back in July, Man City have been in ruthless from in recent times, led by the goal-scoring sensation that is Erling Haaland.

