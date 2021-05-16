Rio Ferdinand and Joe Cole criticise Chelsea star for role in Leicester goal

Rio Ferdinand and Joe Cole have both criticised Jorginho for failing to close down Youri Tielemans before his winning goal in the FA Cup final.

Tielemans’ goal for Leicester City against Chelsea in Saturday’s FA Cup final has been the subject of much praise, as the young Belgian midfielder fired an unstoppable shot past Kepa Arrizabalaga to win the game for the Foxes.

While Ferdinand and Cole were both highly complimentary of Tielemans’ shot after the game on BT Sport, both pundits also felt that Jorginho didn’t do enough to prevent the Leicester midfielder from having a clear shot on goal.

OOHHH YOURI TIELEMANS! 🔥 One of the great #EmiratesFACupFinal goals! Such a sweet strike into the top corner, and just listen to that roar 😍 pic.twitter.com/QZtg7C4jMe — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 15, 2021

“There are holes in his game and that’s one of them. He knew he didn’t have the legs to get there, so he’s trying to dictate to people around him,” former Chelsea star Cole said.

“There will be frailties. I’m not worried about in the week when he gave the ball away against Arsenal because that’s very rare but this happens a lot in his game.”

‘He should be getting across there.’

Ferdinand was equally unimpressed with Jorginho’s failure to get across to Tielemans, explaining that the Chelsea midfielder can’t pass on his responsibilities to his defenders to close down an attacking midfield player.

“This is one area I don’t like in his game and it’s that he can’t get across the ground,” Ferdinand said.

“He should be the one getting across there. He shouldn’t be pointing at a defender to get out to Tielemans.”

Tielemans’ goal proved to enough to claim a first-ever FA Cup title, as Brendan Rodgers’ side ran out as 1-0 winners against Chelsea in front of 21,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Chelsea looked to have scored a late equaliser through Ben Chilwell, but the goal was ultimately ruled out when VAR deemed the former Leicester defender to be offside moments before he put the ball in the back of the net.

