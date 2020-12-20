Rio Ferdinand has revealed that he left Leeds United in order to win trophies during a Twitter spat with fans of the Yorkshire club.

Ferdinand’s former clubs Leeds and Manchester United face each other for the first time in the Premier League since 2004, and the former England international did his best to stoke the fire among Leeds fans.

The 42-year old left Leeds for Manchester United back in 2002, for a record British transfer fee of £30 million at that time.

Ferdinand was the Leeds United club captain at the time of his departure and admitted that he sat in the office of Leeds chairman Peter Ridsdale for almost six hours to force the transfer through.

The former centre-back took to Twitter to remind fans of his captaincy at the club, in response ton a cheeky banner held by a child some years ago questioning who Ferdinand was.

The cheek of it… “Rio Who” ya know! And I was your captain lil man 😂😂@LUFC ➡️ @ManUtd

British Transfer Record: £30mill 💰 #MUNLEE pic.twitter.com/bnO19U3ldR — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 20, 2020

Leeds fans didn’t take to Ferdinand’s tweet too kindly, with one accusing him of walking out on the club when he was captain.

Ferdinand seemed fairly unperturbed by the dig and explained why he chose to make the move to Manchester 18 years ago.

“I had to win trophies mate – apologies!” Ferdinand said.

Captain that walked out on his club — Surgery Group (@SurgeryGroupUK) December 20, 2020

Should Manchester United beat their northern rivals at Old Trafford, they could rise to third place in the Premier League table, having played one game less than Liverpool and Leicester City at the summit.

Leicester leapfrogged Tottenham Hotspur into second place shortly before Manchester United an Leeds kicked off, defeating Jose Mourinho’s men 2-1 in north London.

Liverpool meanwhile retained top spot by thrashing Crystal Palace 7-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

