Rio Ferdinand slams “embarrassing” Man United over Super League

Former Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand has labelled the breakaway European Super League as a “war on football”.

Six Premier League teams – Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Cheslea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur – all released a joint statement signalling their intention to join the new Super League.

Ferdinand was speaking to BT Sport before the official announcement was made and was adamant that every club involved should be sanctioned immediately by football’s governing bodies.

“100%. I think this breakaway group of teams, this is a war on football. It’s a disgrace. It’s embarrassing. And it goes against everything football is about,” Ferdinand said.

“It’s a closed shop for these bigwigs and it’s completely and utterly only about one thing and that’s money. The rich getting richer and the others not even being considered.

“There’s no consideration for the history, for the people in the different parts of the pyramid below the top, top teams that they’re trying to separate from. It’s a disgrace, I can’t believe it.

“How have they got the audacity to do it in the climate we’re in at the moment with the pandemic around the world?

“It’s a disgrace and I think the element of being anti-competitive goes against everything football is about.

“Relegation, promotion, being rewarded for winning, being punished for not winning: these are things that add to the value of our game that we love.”

‘I can’t stand by and support something like that.’

Ferdinand, who made over 400 appearances for Manchester United during his 12-year spell at the club, said he he has been embarrassed by the club he loves.

“I’m embarrassed. There’s been so many things thrown at the owners over the past few years, but this situation now – to be a part of that group that want to break away and leave everybody for dead – that’s an embarrassment,” Ferdinand commented.

“I can’t believe it. I’m sorry, I’m a Man United fan, I love the club, but I can’t stand by and support something like that at all.”

