Roy Keane’s days as a Sky Sports pundit may be numbered, as the Irishman is reportedly interested in returning to a management role.

The former Manchester United player signed a contract with Sky Sports for the 2020/21 season, but according to the Irish Sun, Keane is itching to get back to managing a football team.

The former Republic of Ireland international was seen recently at Manchester United‘s Carrington training centre to talk to youth players at his former club.

The Athletic said of the visit that “Former players, from Roy Keane to Ryan Giggs, are brought in to speak to young players about their experiences.”

Keane’s managerial career

Keane’s last managerial experience came at Nottingham Forest, who he joined as an assistant coach in January 2019. His time there was short however, as he left his position in June the same year.

The abrasive Cork native first got into management in 2006, becoming Sunderland’s manager straight after his playing career.

He had great success with Sunderland at first, winning the Championship in his first year in charge and securing promotion to the Premier League.

Keane won the Championship manager of the year award for helping turn Sunderland;s fortunes around.

However, it didn’t take long for Keane’s time at the Stadium of Light to go sour, as he resigned in December 2008 with Sunderland languishing in the Premier League’s relegation zone.

The Irishman had a spell as manager of Ipswich Town, before assistant coaching gigs at Aston Villa and the Republic of Ireland.

Keane’s spell at Ipswich is the last time he was a manager, with his association with the club ending back in 2011.

The former United player has certainly found success as a Pundit on Sky Sports and is well loved for his no-nonsense approach to the game.

🗣 “He said they started well, the game is 90 minutes long.”

🗣 “You’ve got world cup winners out there. Why didn’t they sort it out?” Roy Keane has his say on Frank Lampard and his Chelsea side’s performance, labelling it “concerning.” pic.twitter.com/1eiGjSjMNp — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 3, 2021

Should Keane leave his post at Sky Sports, his absence will be surely missed by football fans all over the world.

