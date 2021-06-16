Real Madrid confirm that Sergio Ramos will leave the club after 16 years

Real Madrid have confirmed that Sergio Ramos is leaving the club after 16 years with the Spanish giants.

Ramos, who was the captain of the club, first joined Real Madrid in 2005 after coming through the ranks at fellow La Liga club Sevilla.

The Spain international made over 600 appearances for Real Madrid, and won four Champions League titles, five La Liga titles and two Copa del Rey titles with the club, among others.

Real Madrid statement.

Real Madrid made a short statement on the club’s website, confirming that Ramos is leaving the Spanish giants.

“Real Madrid C. F. announces that tomorrow, Thursday 17 June, at 12:30 p.m., an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos will be held, which will be attended by our president Florentino Pérez,” the statement read.

“Sergio Ramos will then appear before the media in a virtual press conference.”

Sergio Ramos’ 16 years with Real Madrid.

Ramos captained Real Madrid from 2015 to 2021, leading the side to three Champions League titles in a row in that time. The Spanish giants also won two La Liga titles with Ramos as captain.

The 180-times capped Spanish international has been crucial to Real Madrid ever since he joined as a 19-year-old, and will undoubtedly go down as one of the club’s greatest players of all time.

4 – Sergio Ramos is the fourth player with the most @LaLigaEN games played for Real Madrid (469) and the second one with the most titles won in the Blancos history (22, alongside Sanchís and Marcelo), only surpassed by Paco Gento (23). Leyend. pic.twitter.com/gtBvYwb3Ms — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 16, 2021

The Spaniard won 22 titles in total with Real Madrid, which places him joint-second in the all-time leaderboard with the club, behind only Paco Gento with 23 titles.

The Real Madrid captain struggled with injuries in his final season with the club, having played just 21 times for Los Blancos last term. In his previous 15 campaigns, Ramos played more than 30 times in each season.

