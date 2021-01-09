 Close sidebar

RB Leipzig hint that they might sell Man United target

by Eoin Harte

Dayot Upamecano may soon be a Manchester United player after RB Leipzig indicated they would be willing to sell the French defender.

Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said the club would be willing to “sell top performers”, with United, Liverpool and Chelsea all interested in the talented centre-back.

The French international came up against Man United in the Champions League group stages and has been linked with a move to the Mancunian club for quite some time.

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted he would like to bring a defender to Anfield during the January transfer window, despite the club’s current financial struggles.

“If the world was in a completely normal place and we have this situation, you could be sure we would try everything to do the right thing now,” the Liverpool manager said.

‘We will sell top performers if it makes sense’

The Leipzig chief did not indicate when the club would be willing to sell Upamecano, but stated that the club would not be against selling the likes of the Frenchman.

“We have a squad that is also very broad in terms of quality. So we will also sell top performers again if it makes financial sense and we can absorb it from a sporting point of view.

“When I think of (Timo) Werner, (Matheus) Cunha, (Naby) Keita or (Diego) Demme, we’ve already made a lot of money and still made progress in terms of sport.

“Overall, we have invested a lot in our team, no question about that. But look: the current squad had a market value of less than €250million when the individual players made their debut.

United

“And if we now take the current market value, we are at around €550million. You have to take this plus of over €300million into account when you talk about investments. We are creating value with our path,” Mintzlaff told German publication Bild.

Lepizig have a history of not offloading players during the January window, but may make an execption this time around due to the current financial situation.

