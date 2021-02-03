‘It hurts even more’ – Ralph Hasenhuttl on Southampton’s second 9-0 loss

Ralph Hansenhuttl has admitted Southampton’s second 9-0 loss in as many seasons hurts “more, not less” than their first record-equalling loss.

Southampton were put to the sword by a rampant Manchester United at Old Trafford last night, getting off to a terrible start when midfielder Alex Jankewitz was sent off for a dangerous challenge in the second minute.

Things went from bad to worse for the Saints, as United put four past them in the opening half. The Red Devils refused to relent in the second half, equalling Leicester’s thrashing of the same side with a goal from Daniel James deep into injury time.

🗣 “It hurts even more.” Ralph Hasenhuttl compares Southampton’s 9-0 loss to the one against Leicester City pic.twitter.com/zmCuoJKYUX — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 2, 2021

While a 9-0 loss is not a new experience for Hansenhuttl, the Austrian manager revealed in the post-match press conference that such a defeat doesn’t get any easier the second time around.

“We lost again in a horrible way,” said the manager, who pointed to his injury-depleted team. “The same story, one man down [early] and so 90 minutes can be long.

“The lads had no alternatives – no players on the bench, no alternatives to defend better. In the end, it’s a different situation to the first time [Leicester], as it has been a good season so far and we are in a position we haven’t been for a long time [mid-table].

“We know what we’ve to do better. It hurts more not less to have this result again. But the team is a different one now. Let’s see how the season ends,” Hansenhuttl said.

No need for panic just yet

Despite the record-equalling loss (no team has ever lost by more than nine goals in the Premier League) Southampton are not yet in danger of relegation, sitting 15 points ahead of 18th placed Fulham.

However, the Saints have had a torrid time since their shock 1-0 win against Liverpool last month, having lost their last four Premier League encounters.

Hansenhuttl and co. will look to get their season back on track on Saturday against a struggling Newcastle United, who have lost six of their last seven league matches.

