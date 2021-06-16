Rafael Benitez is reportedly close to becoming Everton’s manager

Rafael Benitez has reportedly received an offer to manage Everton after positive discussions with the Merseyside club.

The Spaniard last managed a club in the Premier League in 2019, when he was the boss of Newcastle United, but Benitez is more well known for his six-year stint with Liverpool.

According to Sky Sports, Benitez is close to returning to Liverpool in a professional capacity to manage his former side’s local rivals Everton.

Everton’s search for Carlo Ancelotti’s successor.

Everton were left without a manager earlier this month when Carlo Ancelotti resigned in order to rejoin his former club Real Madrid ahead of next season.

The Italian manager achieved mixed results in his final season with Everton, having guided the club to a 10th-placed finish in last season’s Premier League.

Former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo and former Toffees manager David Moyes were both rumoured to be wanted by the club, before the Scottish manager signed a new three-year contract with West Ham United.

Now Benitez appears to be the front-runner for the top job at Everton, as the Spaniard is currently in between roles, having resigned from his position with Chinese Super League side Dalian Professional in January.

Rafael Benitez’s career to date.

Benitez first found major success as a manager in 2002 with Valencia, when he guided the Spanish club to the La Liga title in 2002. Valencia won a second La Liga title under Benitez in 2004, as well as the Europa League the same year.

The Spaniard left Valencia in 2004 to take over as Liverpool manager, and soon found great success with the Premier League club.

Liverpool won the Champions League in 2005 with Benitez at the helm, as well as the FA Cup in 2006. The Madrid native would stay with Liverpool until 2010, when he left the club by mutual consent after a seventh-placed finish in the Premier League.

Benitez then had stints in charge of Inter Milan, Chelsea, Napoli and Real Madrid, before spending three seasons with Newcastle United between 2016 and 2019.

The Spaniard now looks set to return to the Premier League with Everton, after spending a year and a half in charge of Dalian Professional in China.

