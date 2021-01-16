Piers Morgan brands Mesut Ozil a ‘lazy, manipulative wastrel’

Good Morning Britain co-presenter Piers Morgan has slammed Mesut Ozil, despite admitting that he loved him when he first came to Arsenal.

Ozil has reportedly all but reached an agreement with Arsenal to leave the club, having not played for the Gunners since March.

The German footballer started for Arsenal in their first 10 games under manager Mikel Arteta, but has not started since before the coronavirus pandemic caused the football season to halt for a number of months.

Congrats on your incredible football career @WayneRooney 🔥⚽👑 You will always be remembered as one of the best in English football history 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Good luck on your new chapter. 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/q44nrFT9on — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 15, 2021

Ozil was omitted from Arsenal’s Premier League and Europa League squads, with Arteta and technical director Edu insisting the decision was down to footballing reasons.

The 2014 Fifa World Cup winner is on a £350,000 a week deal with the club, and came under criticism when he refused to take a pay cut when the club was not playing due to the pandemic.

‘You could have been a club legend’

Morgan, and Arsenal fan, took to Twitter to show his pleasure at the news that Ozil will be on his way out of the north London club.

“Loved Mesut Ozil when he first came to Arsenal. World class player with a sublime natural talent.

“Now I can’t wait to see the back of the lazy manipulative £350,000-a-week wastrel. You could have been a club legend, Mesut – but you just couldn’t be bothered. Bye,” Morgan wrote on Twitter.

Loved @MesutOzil1088 when he first came to Arsenal. World class player with a sublime natural talent. Now I can’t wait to see the back of the lazy manipulative £350,000-a-week wastrel. You could have been a club legend, Mesut – but you just couldn’t be bothered. Bye. pic.twitter.com/6OYFWEY4DT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 16, 2021

The German international is expected to link up with Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig.

Ozil had also been linked to DC United in Major League soccer but now appears unlikely to make the trip across the Atlantic.

