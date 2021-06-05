Six Man City players included in PFA Premier League team of the year

Six Manchester City players have been named in the PFA Premier League team of the year after they were crowned as champions for the third time in four years.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are the only other teams represented in the PFA Premier League team of the year, with no Chelsea players making the cut.

Chelsea had a remarkable change in fortunes when Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as manager, as they won the Champions League, made the FA Cup final and came fourth in the Premier League.

Those Chelsea players who achieved European glory have been overlooked however, along with young Man City midfielder Phil Foden and Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Man City’s Kevin de Bruyne is the only player in this year’s team who has retained his place from last season’s team, having won the PFA men’s player’s player of the year award last year.

Goalkeeper

Ederson Santana de Moraes (Man City)

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson has been rewarded for his efforts which saw Man City keep the most clean sheets (19) in this season’s Premier League.

Defenders

Jaoa Cancelo (Man City), John Stones (Man City), Ruben Dias (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man United)

Man City supply three of the four defenders in the team, after conceding the least goals in this year’s Premier League (32), four less than next best defensive team Chelsea (36).

Manchester United’s Luke Shaw has also been rewarded for his efforts after an impressive season from the 25-year-old.

Midfielders

Kevin de Bruyne (Man City), Ilkay Gundogan (Man City), Bruno Fernandes (Man United)

Man City again provide the bulk of players in midfield, as Belgian play-maker de Bruyne and German star Gundogan have been rewarded for their club’s title-winning season.

Portuguese sensation Fernandes is the other midfielder named in the team, after a league season which saw him score 18 goals, as well as providing 12 assists.

Forwards

Harry Kane (Tottenham), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Son Heung-min (Tottenham).

No Man City players have been named in the forward line, with seventh-placed Tottenham taking up two of the three spots.

Kane (23 goals) and Salah (22 goals) have booked their places in the team after a season which saw them finish first and second in this season’s goal-scoring table, while Heung-min has also been recognised for his 17 goals this term.

