Pep Guardiola has acknowledged that people will view his time at Manchester City as a failure if he does not win the Champions League with them.

Manchester City have failed to make it past the quarter-finals of the Champions League since Guardiola took over at the start of the 2016/17 season, despite winning two Premier League titles in that time.

City manager Guardiola was speaking at a press conference ahead of Wednesday’s second leg encounter with Borussia Dortmund and admitted only a Champions League trophy would silence the critics.

🗣”I didn’t win the Champions League with Barcelona, they won it.” Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola’s response to not winning the Champions League in 10 years pic.twitter.com/inrq5XWWxe — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 13, 2021

“If I retire now, or in five or 10 years, what happened in my career, it was completely unexpected when I started. I’m most grateful to the clubs, for the players I’ve had, the way we played and the way we’ve done it,” Guardiola said.

“These are words and theories that make me so grateful and happy but this is a business. And the business is to win. If we don’t win, I’ll be a failure. And if we win, it’ll be ‘How good is Pep!’ ”

‘Now is the time to take another step.’

City have the perfect opportunity to reach their first Champions League semi-final under Guardiola as they take a 2-1 lead on aggregate into their away leg against Dortmund.

The Spaniard believes his team are overdue an appearance in the semi-finals but insisted the team could not play as they did against Lyon in last year’s quarter-final if they hope to make the last four.

“Now is the time to take another step. Everyone wants it. The players want to do it again because they were sad when we were not able to go to the semi-finals and this is an opportunity to prove ourselves,” Guardiola commented.

“Nobody’s going to give it to us. We have to win it. It depends on us. If we’re good, we’re going to do it. If we make mistakes like against Lyon, we give them the three goals… maybe we don’t have a chance to qualify, we’ll see.”

