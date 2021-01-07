Pele denies changing Instagram bio after Ronaldo surpassed his record

Brazilian football legend Pele has denied changing his Instagram bio after Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed his official goal-scoring record.

Official records state that Pele scored 757 goal during his playing career for Brazil, Santos and the now-defunct New York Cosmos.

Portuguese superstar Ronaldo surpassed that tally on Sunday when he scored his 758th goal against Udinsese in a Serie A match for his club Juventus.

However, the 80-year old claims he is the”leading goal scorer of all time”, saying he scored 1,283 goals during his career on his Instagram account.

While the three-time World Cup winner with Brazil maintains that he is in fact the leading goal-scorer of all time, he denied changing his Instagram bio in recent times to upstage Ronaldo.

Eu fui acusado por parte da imprensa de ter mudado a bio do meu Instagram, para ofuscar essas grandes estrelas que estão quebrando meus recordes. O texto da bio sempre foi o mesmo, desde que entrei na plataforma. Nada disso deveria nos distrair das suas conquistas incríveis. — Pelé (@Pele) January 6, 2021

“I was accused by the press of having changed my Instagram bio to overshadow these big stars that are breaking my records.

“The bio text has always been the same since I joined the platform. None of this should distract us from your incredible achievements,” Pele posted on his Instagram account.

Officially, Austrian footballer Josef Bican is the only man standing between Ronaldo and the summit of the all-time goalscoring charts.

Bican, also known as Pepi is credited with scoring 805 goals in 530 games, giving him a career average of 1.52 goals per game – a better return than Romario, Lionel Messi and even Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, Messi surpassed Pele’s official record for most goals scored for a single club, when the Argentine scored his 644th goal for Barcelona against Valladolid last month.

However, Pele’s former club Santos claimed that the Brazilian legend scored more goals for their club than was officially recorded.

