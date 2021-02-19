Paul Scholes raises doubts over young Man United talent’s pace

Share and Enjoy !

Manchester United made easy work of Real Sociedad in their Europa League clash, beating the Spaniards 4-0 in San Sebastian.

A brace from Bruno Fernandes and a goal apiece from Marcus Rashford and Daniel James saw Man United all but book their place in the Europa League’s round of 16, ahead of the second leg at Old Trafford.

Amad Diallo was introduced in the 83rd minute of the game with United three goals ahead and made a few nice contributions during his short time on the pitch.

Paul Scholes on Amad Diallo.

Paul Scholes was on punditry duty for BT Sport after the game and remarked on the 18-year-old winger’s pace, while noting that Diallo certainly has potential.

“He looks a talented player, I watched him for the Under-23s last week and he scored a goal. He’s got real talent, a nice left foot.

“Is he quick? I’m not sure, I haven’t seen it yet. He’s a creative player, still a very young player at 18 and he needs to be given time to do well for us,” Scholes commented.

Solskjaer: Amad is getting closer.

With the pressure off of United for the second leg encounter with Real Sociedad, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the opportunity to name an experimental team in their next Europa League game.

While Solskjaer remained coy over whether he was planning to start Diallo against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford, the United boss didn’t rule anything out for the youngster.

“We’ll make a decision on [whether to start him in the second leg] after Newcastle.

“But he’s had a couple of games in the reserves and we’ll take it lightly. There are still a few players who were on the bench tonight that would want to start, of course.

“But Amad is getting closer and we’ll see how much game-time he’ll get.”

In the meantime, Man United’s attention will turn back to the Premier League when they take on Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Sunday evening.

