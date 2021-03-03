Paul Scholes: ‘Man City players ahead of Bruno Fernandes for Player of the Year’

Share and Enjoy !

Paul Scholes reckons that Bruno Fernandes will not win the PFA Player of the Year award as he isn’t influential enough in the big games.

Fernandes has been undoubtedly Manchester United’s best player this season and has been a crucial factor in getting the club to second place in the Premier League table.

However, while Scholes has been largely impressed by the Portuguese midfielder, he told Matchday Live on Optus Sport that he has been disappointed by his impact against the bigger clubs in England.

A disappointing game and result today… We must remain United for the upcoming battles. #mufc pic.twitter.com/K8fzBJIAvc — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) February 28, 2021

Problems at centre half

“What he’s brought to this United team has been special. He creates goals, scores – not in the big games – but in a lot of them,” Scholes commented.

“Ultimately, at Man United you are there to win titles and big games and he has to be a bigger influence than that.

“I could give him a bit of an excuse with United’s centre-halves – to me, they need protecting too much, especially in the big games against proper forward players.

“(The central midfielders) sit too deep and he doesn’t get the support from the midfield players, which is important to him.

“It is not just the ability he has got, he needs bodies around him to take people away, so he can come into spaces, player who is controlling midfield, and that brings the best out of him.

“This will be a problem for United until they solve it. They need to sign a centre-half who is dominant, takes the ball off people, look what City have done with Dias, all the teams that have won the league in recent years – Kompany, Van Dijk.”

Ilkay Gundogan more deserving of Player of the Year

While the former United player does believe that Fernandes is in contention for Player of the Year, he believes that “a few” Manchester City players are more deserving of the award.

“He should be right in the mix, there is no doubt about that, but I am always a believer the best players are the players playing for the team that wins the league and there are a few City players I’d go for before Bruno,” Scholes said.

When asked to name his pick for Player of the Year, Scholes went for Man City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, Manchester City, Manchester United, paul scholes, Premier League