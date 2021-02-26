 Close sidebar

Paul Scholes questions why Adnan Januzaj never made it at Man United

by Eoin Harte
“I knew this kid had ability and he’s showing it.”

Paul Scholes has questioned why things “didn’t work out” for Adnan Januzaj while the Belgian winger was playing for Manchester United.

Januzaj returned to Old Trafford with Real Sociedad in the Europa League encounter with Man United, having first joined the Spanish club back in 2017.

The Belgian international made his competitive debut for United when he was 18 years old, and put in a string of impressive performances after becoming a first-team regular with the club.

Scholes on Adnan Januzaj.

However, his early form didn’t last and, after loans stints with Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland, Mourinho sold Januzaj in 2017.

Januzaj has been a regular started for Real Sociedad since then and Scholes revealed on BT Sport that he was very impressed with the 26-year-old’s display at Old Trafford.

“He’s been brilliant tonight. I never understood why it didn’t work out for him because he had such talent, but it didn’t,” Scholes said.

“He’s gone on to good things and tonight he’s been excellent. I knew this kid had ability and he’s showing it.”

Good night for British clubs in the Europa League

Man United and Real Sociedad played out a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford on Thursday night, with the Red Devils progressing thanks to beating the Spaniard’s 4-0 away from home in the first leg.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are one of four British clubs that will proceed to the last 16 of the Europa League, with Arsenal, Tottenham and Rangers all having had success in their latest fixtures.

Solskjaer will be hoping he can take his side all the way in the competition this season, having lost to Sevilla in the Europa League semi-final in 2020.

