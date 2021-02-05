Paul Merson calls Spurs the worst team to watch in the Premier League

Paul Merson has lambasted Tottenham’s style of football, labelling them the worst team to watch in the Premier League.

Tottenham have struggled as of late, losing their last three matches and falling to eighth place in the Premier League table.

However, their results aside, the former Arsenal player believes their style of football is “embarrassing” and questioned Jose Mourinho‘s tactics in his latest column for Sky Sports.

“Some Tottenham fans will see this, while some might think I’m being harsh, but Tottenham are the worst team in the Premier League to watch, at the moment,” wrote Merson.

“Sheffield United are bottom of the league and have only won two matches, but they went to Manchester the other week and didn’t do what Tottenham did at home, and Sheffield United have got nowhere near the talent Spurs have got.

“Fulham haven’t got the talent but at least they tried to have a go at Leicester. Thursday evening’s game, the first half, for a Tottenham fan was embarrassing. It was embarrassing at the highest level.

“I sat and watched, and I could not believe what I was watching. It is mind-blowing what Jose Mourinho must be saying to those players.”

‘They would have got slaughtered’

Tottenham were particularly disappointing in their 1-0 defeat by Chelsea on Thursday night, having achieved only two shots on target across the 90 minutes.

The former Arsenal player believes Spurs are lucky to be currently playing in front of empty stadiums as he reckons their own fans would have turned against them if they were allowed to attend matches.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘: Defeat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. ⚪ #THFC 0-1 #CFC 🔵 pic.twitter.com/BoZCfY3cF3 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 4, 2021 “I could understand it if they were playing against Manchester City because they can rip you to shreds. It’s proven,” he added. “But not against this Chelsea team – and this is no disrespect to Chelsea – because they are not exactly free-flowing. “I watched them have 800 passes against Wolves and they didn’t really look like scoring. And again, last night, for all their dominance, they didn’t really create clear-cut chance after clear-cut chance. “They were lucky there wasn’t 65,000 people in that crowd. If there was, there would have been uproar. Booed off? They would have got slaughtered.”

