Paul Merson has slammed the attractive style of football Marcelo Bielsa employs at Leeds, despite admitting that he loves watching it.

Leeds were put to the sword by their old rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford, but did receive some praise for the attacking mindset they brought into the game.

Despite thrilling neutrals with their brand of football, the former Arsenal player believes a change in tactics is badly needed at Leeds.

🗣 “If I’m a Leeds fan I’m fuming” 🤬 Paul Merson rants about people praising Leeds United’s style of play pic.twitter.com/VjbzSXOZb7 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 26, 2020

“Everybody has caught on now. They’ve all caught on. Every manager. They’ve all caught on, they’ve gone ‘Right, let’s play our quickest player who’s good at taking players on.’

“I love watching them but I’m frustrated. I’m frustrated because of that big cup final last week against Man United.

“If you fell out of space and you fell down and the score weren’t on the telly last Sunday, you wouldn’t know what the score was, would you?

“It was 6-1 and if the score wasn’t up there and you just walked in you’d go, ‘Leeds must be winning this. They’re flying. Look at them attacking.’,” Merson told Sky Sports.

Leeds matches tend to be entertaining, high-scoring affairs and do hand out beatings occasionally as well as receiving ones.

‘They can’t keep playing this way’

However, the former England player couldn’t wrap his head around why Bielsa sticks to his original gameplan in games that have clearly gotten away from Leeds.

“They do give everything. It was like going to a club to watch a training session and at the end of the training session, the manager goes ‘Right, we’re going to play eight versus eight now.’

“And you just watch it and it goes bang, bang, bang. You go ‘What was the score in the end?’ And he goes ‘Oh, 17-14’. I love watching them, I do. But you can’t keep on playing this way.

“If I’m a Leeds fan – I’m fuming. I don’t go to Manchester United and get beaten 6-2. It’s our cup final. Set up, be hard to beat, don’t play one v ones all over the football pitch and sit back,” Merson commented.

