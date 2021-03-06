Paul Merson claims Man United are on the verge of a ‘meltdown’

Share and Enjoy !

Paul Merson believes that Manchester United are dangerously close to falling out of the Premier League’s top four after a mediocre run of form.

Man United have won just one of their last five Premier League matches, and have fallen 14 points behind league leaders Manchester City, having been top of the table in the middle of March.

While the Red Devils are still in second place, Paul Merson has expressed serious doubt in the sides ability to remain in the top four in his column for the Daily Star.

“It’s a derby and we have to be ready for what they can bring to the game.”@VLindelof knows the importance of Sunday’s Manchester derby ⬇️#MUFC #MCIMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 6, 2021

“Manchester United are on the verge of a meltdown – because that’s what it would be if they don’t finish in the top four,” Merson wrote.

“They were top of the league not so long ago and if you’re in with a chance of winning the title and then you don’t finish in the top four, that’s a major collapse.

“United have stopped scoring goals and teams below them have winnable games. They have opened the door. And they could be caught.

“You have to ask questions of the players. Look at the players they have. Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Daniel James.

“There’s a lot of ammunition there. Players who can hurt you. But too often it’s all about Bruno Fernandes.

“They’re always waiting for him to do something special. But teams are targeting him now and he’s getting tired. It’s taking a toll on him.”

‘I can’t see what United are trying to do’

While Merson has plenty of issues with how United’s top players are currently performing, he also laid blame at the feet of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, accusing the side of lacking a clear plan.

“I watch United’s attacking play lately and it all seems very off the cuff. Usually, with most teams, you can see what they’re trying to do. You can see a plan,” Merson explained.

“We have plenty of self-confidence, we have faith in the teammate who is next to us on the pitch, we are all one.” We hear from @FerranTorres20 ahead of the derby! 🗣 Full interview 👇 🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 6, 2021

“I can’t see what United are trying to do. They are making it up as they go along and hoping Fernandes conjures up some magic.

“When you play like that, and it’s not going well, it’s very difficult. There isn’t a lot of movement.”

United take on their rampant local rivals Manchester City in a top of the table clash on Sunday, where a win for Pep Guardiola’s side will all but confirm City as Premier League champions.

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Manchester City, Manchester United, Paul Merson, Premier League