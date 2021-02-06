Paul Merson suggests Liverpool should ‘park the bus’ against Man City

Paul Merson has suggested that Liverpool should “park the bus”against Manchester City in Sunday’s Premier League encounter.

All is not well at Liverpool, who have fallen to fourth place in the Premier League table following their loss to Brighton at Anfield on Wednesday.

Man City on the other hand have continuously grown stronger since their shaky start to the season, having won their last 13 fixtures in all competitions.

Should Liverpool hope to avoid becoming the 14th successive side to fall to Pep Guardiola’s team, Merson expressed his belief in the Daily Star that the Merseysiders may have to resort to negative tactics.

“Liverpool might have to park the bus against Manchester City – and are now in danger of missing out on the top four. The fear factor has well and truly gone and they’ve just lost at home to Brighton and Burnley.

“I’m not sure about Liverpool now. They are in trouble. They are starting to become a team that has to be at full pelt to win football matches.

“The last couple of years they have managed to win sometimes without playing well. But if they play badly now they lose.

“If they beat City somehow this weekend they could be back in the title race. It’s that tight up there. But will they?

“I think we might see Liverpool park the bus and play on the counter-attack. If they don’t, they could end up getting a hiding from City,” Merson wrote.

‘They’re 100 per cent in danger of missing out on the top four’

Despite running away with the Premier League title last season, Liverpool are now seven points off first-placed Man City, having played one game more than their Mancunian rivals.

While Jurgen Klopp and Co. presumably still have aspirations to retain their title, Merson now believes Liverpool should just focus on finishing in the top four.

“Liverpool are 100 per cent in danger of missing out on the top four the way they are going – and City are flying.

“Liverpool have got to be careful now. They are losing matches you don’t expect them to, and the teams around them are winning.

“Jurgen Klopp said recently that top four was the aim, but with their form at home at the moment, with no fans inside Anfield, there’s a real danger they miss out.”

